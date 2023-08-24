LIVESTREAMING: News Night on Metro TV

News Night is the main evening news bulletin on Metro TV

News Night, the main evening news bulletin on Metro TV is LIVE.

The host is joined by segment presenters to present topical news stories, information from business, sports, entertainment and international space.



The bulletin is LIVE every day between 7 pm - 8 pm.



Watch the livestream below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.