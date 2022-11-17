LIVESTREAMING: Ofori-Atta censure committee sittings begin

Ghana's parliament

The ad hoc committee probing the allegations in a vote of a censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has commenced.

The 8-member ad hoc committee was made of Members of Parliament elected by the leadership of both sides of the House.



The Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will appear before the committee of Parliament.



Their main task is to probe the seven allegations contained in the censure motion filed late last month by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, which motion is seeking the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.

The committee is expected to submit a report within 7 days.



