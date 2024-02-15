LIVESTREAMING: Parliament begins final processes to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Parliament has begun the process of completing the second consideration stage and final third reading of the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values.

The bill aims to bar lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) activities in the country.



The members of parliament that joined in presenting the bill include, Sam George, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



The bill is expected to be passed by the close of today.

