LIVESTREAMING: Parliament commences investigations into defunct Gold Coast Fund

A scene from the hearing on February 28, 2024

Parliament has commenced investigations into issues surrounding the failure of the government to pay customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund, also known as Blackshield Limited.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in December 2023, set up a 7-member ad hoc committee of parliament to look into the matter.



The committee would be chaired by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joe Ghartey.



The other members of the committee include MP for Odododiodioo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye; MP for Tano South, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere; Awutu Senya West MP, Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui; and Sunyani East MP, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh.



Dr Theo Acheampong, an economist, and Antonio Kisseh, a political risk analyst - the two remaining members of the committee- will provide technical support.



Funds of customers of the defunct institution, valued at about GH¢5 billion, were following the decision of the government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, to carry out a financial sector cleanup exercise initiated in 2018.



