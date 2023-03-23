LIVESTREAMING: Parliament expected to vote on Akufo-Addo nominees, 3 new revenue measures crucial for IMF deal

Parliament is considering the passing of three new revenue measures into law today March 23, 2023.

The Ministry of Finance indicated that the new proposed taxes will increase the country’s domestic revenue by almost GH¢5 billion and also boost the country’s Ghana’s fiscal position.



The revenue measures include the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Growth and Sustainability Bill, and the Excise Amendment Bill.



According to the government, minimum wage earners would be exempted from taxes under the Income Tax Amendment Bill, which is anticipated to bring in GH¢1.2 billion.

