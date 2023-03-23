1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Parliament expected to vote on Akufo-Addo nominees, 3 new revenue measures crucial for IMF deal

Video Archive
Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament is considering the passing of three new revenue measures into law today March 23, 2023.

The Ministry of Finance indicated that the new proposed taxes will increase the country’s domestic revenue by almost GH¢5 billion and also boost the country’s Ghana’s fiscal position.

The revenue measures include the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Growth and Sustainability Bill, and the Excise Amendment Bill.

According to the government, minimum wage earners would be exempted from taxes under the Income Tax Amendment Bill, which is anticipated to bring in GH¢1.2 billion.

Watch the live stream below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Wife of Anthony Boakye barred from observing widowhood rites
Akufo-Addo wants to convert EC into NPP HQ annex - Ablakwa
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya