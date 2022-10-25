0
LIVESTREAMING: Parliament reconvenes today, Speaker to address certain key issues

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Parliament has begun its 3rd meeting of the second session of the 8th parliament of the 4th republic as Members of parliament reconvene today.

Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban Bagbin is expected to address certain key issues in his traditional opening remarks.

A number of 66 bills are expected to be laid before Parliament when it resumes from recess on Tuesday, October 25.

These bills, according to the Public Affairs Directorate, include the Affirmation Action Bill, 2022; Ghana Housing Authority Bill, 2022; Minerals and Mining (Amendment), 2022, Small Scale Mining Bill, 2022; Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment Bill, 2022; and the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Watch the live stream below

