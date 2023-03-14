1
LIVESTREAMING: Parliament resumes debate on SoNA

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament commenced the debate on the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo on March 7, 2023, in fulfilment of his constitutional mandate.

The president emphasised that, but for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction regarding overall development.

But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the current government's incompetence.

President Akufo-Addo appeared before parliament to give the State of the Nation Address in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

