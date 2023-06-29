0
LIVESTREAMING: Parliament resumes sitting

Parliament 5677 Ghana's parliament

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following an abrupt adjournment last Tuesday due to the absence of a quorum, Parliament is set to resume its proceedings today.

The lack of quorum was attributed to Members of Parliament (MPs) , from both the Majority and Minority sides, who had travelled to the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region for the by-election.

Parliamentary activities have been slow due to the pending by-election as MPs abandoned legislative duties to campaign in Assin North.

Watch the Livestream below

