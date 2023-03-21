0
LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sitting

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament return to the House to continue their work on bill, statements, questions and answer from Ministers of state.

Eight ministers are expected to appear before the house to respond to questions, which include urgent and oral questions.

The ministers expected to appear are the Minister for the Interior, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Minister for Education, Minister Lands and Natural Resources, Minister for Roads and Highways, Attorney General and Minister for Justice and Minister for Roads and Highway.

The ministers will respond to over 45 questions during the week.

