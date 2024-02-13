LIVESTREAMING: Parliament sitting

Members of Parliament have resumed sitting today, Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

This will be the 5th Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 4th Session of the 8th Parliament.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver a message on the state of the nation to the House on February 27.

This address, following Article 67 of the Constitution, is expected to provide an insightful overview of the State of the Nation.



