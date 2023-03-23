LIVESTREAMING: Parliament starts debate on Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees

Parliament has resumed sitting to debate on the approval of some ministerial nominees recently vetted by the Appointments Committee of the house.

The house had earlier gone on recess after some concerns were raised about the consideration of the report by the committee.



The house having resumed sitting is now debating on the report with the likelihood of voting on the nominees.



As part of the agenda for the day, the house was also expected to consider the passage of three new revenue measures into law.



Parliament is considering the passing of three new revenue measures into law today March 23, 2023.



The Ministry of Finance indicated that the new proposed taxes will increase the country’s domestic revenue by almost GH¢5 billion and also boost the country’s Ghana’s fiscal position.

The revenue measures include the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Growth and Sustainability Bill, and the Excise Amendment Bill.



According to the government, minimum wage earners would be exempted from taxes under the Income Tax Amendment Bill, which is anticipated to bring in GH¢1.2 billion.



Watch the live proceedings below:



