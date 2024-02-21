LIVESTREAMING: Parliament to take a decision on Anti-LGBT+ bill

Parliament is concluding the amendment of the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, commonly known as the anti-gay bill.

If the amendment is completed, the bill will be read for the third time and possible passage will be implemented.



Last week, before the third reading and potential passage of the bill, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin filed a motion demanding a second consideration.



His proposed amendment aimed to replace imprisonment with community service.

Watch the livestreaming below:







