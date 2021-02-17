LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Employment and Labour Relations Minister-designate

The President’s nominee for Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah is currently before the Appointment Committee of Parliament.
The Sunyani West Member of Parliament has been renominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the same position he held four years ago.
His nomination comes as part of 46 others submitted by the president who is in the formation process of his second term government to parliament for vetting and approval.
He is to account for work at the ministry over the last four years and share with the committee members what the plans of the government are for the ministry in the next four years.
The nominee will also answer questions from the committee members on issues related to the ministry.
Watch the nominees vetting below:
- Appointments Committee yet to vote on any of the vetted nominees – Ablakwa
- I used physical restraint to subdue obstreperous Akandoh – Ursula justifies sitting on laps
- LIVESTREAMED: Parliament’s Appointment Committee vets Minister-designate for Roads and Highways
- I’m yet to receive an apology from Ashaiman MP who pushed me to the ground – Ursula Owusu
- 1km of asphalt road costs GH¢1.5 million - Roads minister
- Read all related articles