LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Hawa Koomson

The President’s Minister nominee for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson is currently before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East served as Minister for Special Development Initiatives in the first term government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The President who is currently constituting his second term government has nominated the MP and 45 others for various ministerial portfolios.



Parliament’s Appointment Committee in line with constitutional requirements is vetting the nominees to approve them.



Madam Hawa Koomson’s appointment with the Committee is one of the most anticipated.

The Committee has received petitions from some individuals asking that her nomination be turned down.



Watch the vetting below:



