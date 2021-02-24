LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Lands and Natural Resources Minister designate, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Wed, 24 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Minister nominee for Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor is currently before Parliament's Appointments Committee.
The nominee in the last four years served as a Deputy Chief of Staff in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term.
Mr. Jinapor in the 2020 elections was elected Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency.
His vetting today is expected to be a long one with issues expected to be raised on his work at the presidency and other matters surrounding the ministry he will be heading. One such issue will be illegal mining (galamsey).
