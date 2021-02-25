LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Minister of State at Works and Housing Ministry

The President’s nominee for Minister of State for Works and Housing, Freda Prempeh is currently before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

The nominee over the last four years served as Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first-term government.



She is part of 46 persons whose names have submitted to Parliament by the President as Ministerial nominees for his second term government.

