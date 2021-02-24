LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Railway Development Minister designate, John Peter Amewu

Wed, 24 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The President's nominee for Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amewu is currently before Parliaments Appointment Committee.
Mr. Amewu has been reassigned to the Railway Ministry by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after he served as Energy Minister in his first term government over the last four years.
Having won the Hohoe Constituency seat in the 2020 general elections, Mr Amewu doubles as a first-time MP.
He forms part of 46 persons whose names have been submitted to Parliament by the President for Ministerial appointment.
Watch the Minister’s vetting below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Lands and Natural Resources Minister designate, Samuel Abu Jinapor
- I will be fair and firm in dealing with galamsey – Abu Jinapor
- Abu Jinapor reveals plans for tackling land-related issues
- Govt committed to completing Tanoso-Abuakwa road - Kwadaso MP
- LIVESTREAMED: Parliament vets Sanitation Minister nominee, Cecilia Abena Dapaah
- Read all related articles