LIVESTREAMING: Parliament vets Trade Industry Ministry Minister nominee, Alan Kyerematen

The President’s nominee for Minister Trade and Industry, Jonh Alan Kojo Kyerematen is before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.
Mr Kyerematen has held the same position over the last four years President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first-term government and has been nominated together with 45 others to occupy various ministerial portfolios in the President’s second term government.
Mr Kyerematen’s first four-year tenure at the ministry saw him spearhead the president’s One District One Factory industrialisation policy.
He is appearing before the Committee to be vetted for his reappointment.
