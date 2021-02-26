LIVESTREAMING: Parliaments vets Chieftaincy Minister-designate, Ebenezer Kojo Kum

The President’s nominee for Minister of Chieftaincy, Ebenezer Kojo Kum is before Parliaments Appointment Committee.

The nominee is the current Member of Parliament for Ahanta West Constituency and has together with 45 others been nominated by the President to fill various ministerial portfolios in his second term government.



The Appointment committee has so far vetted 26 out of the number and in line with the constitution will make a verdict of approval or rejection of the nominees at the end of their vetting.

Watch the Chieftaincy Minister’s vetting below:



