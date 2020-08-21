LIVESTREAMING: President Akufo-Addo speaks on ATL FM in Cape Coast

General News Fri, 21 Aug 2020
President Akufo-Addo will this morning at 9:00am speak on Cape Coast based ATL FM as part of a working visit to the Central Region.
This follows the President's three-day working visit to the Central Region which has witnessed a sod-cutting ceremony to commence the construction of Elmina fishing port rehabilitation and expansion project at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.
