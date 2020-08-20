0
General News Thu, 20 Aug 2020

LIVESTREAMING: Press conference on coronavirus updates

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Nose Mask Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Ministry of Information holds a press briefing to update the general public on Cabinet's decision on pension for security services.

The presser is also expected to address Ghana's fight against Coronavirus.

Ghana's coronavirus related deaths hit 256, Wednesday after 8 more persons died. The deceased included a 3-month-old baby in the Volta region.

The rest are a 33-year-old with hepatitis B/Obesity/Pneumonia as comorbidities; a 77-year-old with heart failure/hypertension/diabetes as comorbidities; and a 35-year-old with pregnancy related case. The other four had no comorbidities.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

