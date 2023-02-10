LIVESTREAMING: Proceedings of Parliament on Friday, February 10

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Friday, February 9, 2023.
This will be the 4th meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.
The 1st deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.
The House is expected to address issues surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme. The House is also expected to look at the order of business for next week.
Watch the livestream below:
