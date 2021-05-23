LIVESTREAMING: Roads Minister addresses the press on 'Improving Ghana's Road Sector'

The Roads and Highways minister is addressing this week's Minister's Press Briefing

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, is addressing a press conference at the Ministry of Information this Sunday afternoon.

The Minister is speaking on the topic, “Improving Ghana’s Road Network,” during this week's Minister's Press Briefing.



The briefing, which is taking place at the Ministry of Information Press Centre is to allow the minister share perspectives and insights into what the ministry is doing in the sector, as well as the way forward.



Watch the stream Live here on GhanaWeb:





