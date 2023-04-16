1
LIVESTREAMING: The Token Tabernacle Sunday online service

Sun, 16 Apr 2023 Source: Token Tabernacle

The Token Tabernacle presents its live stream service!

We are so glad you could join us today. Whether you are a Christian or yet to be, we invite you to

participate in this time of worship and reflection.

May you feel the love and presence of God as we come together in the community, even virtually.

Thank you for being here with us.:

Watch the stream below

Source: Token Tabernacle
