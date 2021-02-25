LIVESTREAMING: Tourism and Creative Arts Minister faces Appointments Committee

Awal Mohammed, the Minister-nominee for Tourism, Culture Creative Arts

Awal Mohammed, the Minister-nominee for Tourism, Culture Creative Arts is being vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

In the first four years of the Akufo-Addo administration, he acted the Minister of Business Development but will head the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts sector if given the nod by Parliament.



Both sectors have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic so his vetting will touch on how he plans to heal from the effects of the pandemic.



He is also likely to answer questions on how many businesses were created in the first four years of the government and the relevance of his former role in the job.



Ghana made significant gains with the Year of Return program with the Ghana Tourism Authority recording positive figures but the fever has died down due to the Covid and other factors.

So what is the next plan for the government in reviving the tourism sector?



Awal Mohammed will provide answers to this and many more questions during his vetting.



Watch the vetting below



