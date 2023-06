Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

The Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has appeared before parliament to provide details regarding the prolonged SIM card re-registration exercise.

This development comes after over 8 million subscribers, including prominent figures like the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had their SIM cards deactivated following the May 31 deadline.