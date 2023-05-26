LIVESTREAMING: Vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo

The Appointment Committee of Parliament is grilling Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, the nominee for Chief Justice, in a crucial vetting process, today, Friday, May 26, 2023.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo put forward Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's name for the esteemed position in April 2023.
The President's nomination aimed to prevent any leadership void following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on May 24.
Hailing from Winneba in the Central Region, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, if endorsed, will make history as the third female Chief Justice in Ghana, joining the ranks of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.
The parliamentary vetting holds immense significance as it will determine the suitability of Justice Torkornoo for this prestigious role, shaping the future trajectory of Ghana's judiciary system.
Watch a livestreaming of the vetting below:
