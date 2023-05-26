14
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Vetting of Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo

Video Archive
Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Appointment Committee of Parliament is grilling Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, the nominee for Chief Justice, in a crucial vetting process, today, Friday, May 26, 2023.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo put forward Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's name for the esteemed position in April 2023.

The President's nomination aimed to prevent any leadership void following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on May 24.

Hailing from Winneba in the Central Region, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, if endorsed, will make history as the third female Chief Justice in Ghana, joining the ranks of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

The parliamentary vetting holds immense significance as it will determine the suitability of Justice Torkornoo for this prestigious role, shaping the future trajectory of Ghana's judiciary system.

Watch a livestreaming of the vetting below:

You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:









IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Related Articles: