LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's compelling content

It's the end of the week Friday and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.

For today’s itinerary, an episode of BizTech and many other exciting programmes will be air on GhanaWeb TV.



Parliament will also convene in the House later today, March 19, 2021 after the third day of its debate on the 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement.



These events and many more will be streamed live on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube: GhanaWebTV.

Stay tuned.



Watch the feed below:



