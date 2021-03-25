LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's compelling content

It's yet another day of the week and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.
For today’s itinerary, a range of exciting programmes such as Say It Loud, Sports Check will air on GhanaWeb TV.
Also, the President's nominee for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will today, Thursday, March 25, 2021 undergo his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
The development comes after Mr Ofori-Atta had to reschedule his vetting over health complications as a result of testing positive for coronavirus in December 2020.
