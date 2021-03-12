LIVESTREAMING: Watch GhanaWeb TV's outlined compelling content

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
It's yet another day and GhanaWeb TV will be bringing its viewers a line-up of compelling programmes and national events.
For today’s itinerary, caretaker Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, will make a presentation to the Parliament on the government’s 2021 Budget and Economic Policy statement.
He is expected to announce enhanced revenue measures in the 2021 budget amid the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the economy.
Watch the stream below:
