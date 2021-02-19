LIVSTREAMING: Parliament vets Minister-designate for Environment, Science and Technology

Fri, 19 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The President’s nominee for Minister of Environment Science and Technology, Dr Kwaku Afriyie is currently before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.
The former Western Regional Minister in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term has been reassigned by the president and if approved by the Committee will head the affairs of the Environment, Science and Technology Ministry.
He forms part of 45 others whose names have been submitted to parliament by the president as Ministerial nominees for his second and final term government.
