LPG committed to create more sustainable jobs - Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Leader and Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo says the next LPG government under Kofi Akpaloo will create more sustainable jobs for Ghanaian youth.

“The goal of the next LPG /Kofi Akpaloo government is to create shared prosperity for all and not a select few, by creating enough sustainable jobs that pay well enough to avoid the problem of “working poor”, where workers’ wages are so low that they cannot meet the basic necessities of life and remain poor even though they are working.



Kofi Akpaloo said the LPG is committed to the creation of sustainable jobs for the Ghanaian.



“We are committed to the creation of sustainable jobs for the Ghanaian people because we are fully aware that the youth and people of this country deserve decent employment to be able to afford a decent living for themselves and their families," Kofi Akpaloo told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on the Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

To achieve this, the next LPG /Kofi Akpaloo government will create a minimum of 250,000 sustainable jobs with decent wages every year over the next 4 years. This will translate into a total of a minimum of 1 million sustainable/permanent jobs and not ad hoc jobs in four (4) years”.



Kofi Akpaloo reiterated that his outfit is preparing very well to win the 2024 Presidential election.