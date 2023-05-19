LPG opens nominations for primaries

Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) logo

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has opened nominations for the election of its presidential and parlia­mentary candidates for the 2024 election.

The forms will be available for sale from May 15, 2023, and close for submission of same on July 31, 2023.



This was contained in a statement issued by the General Secretary of LPG, Jerry Owusu Appauh and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



It said interested aspirants could access the nomination forms at the headquarters of the party at Kokomlemle in Accra, all regional offices of the party, or visit the party’s website at www.liberalpartyofghana.org.



“Prospective aspirants are to pay GH₵500.00 for the forms and pay GH₵2,000.00 for the fil­ing of their nominations,” the statement added.



To qualify to become a parliamentary aspirant of LPG, it explained that a person must first satisfy the 1992 Constitution’s requirements for Members of Parliament (MPs).

The statement noted that the individual must also be a paid-up member of the party in good standing and must not be a dual citizen or owe allegiance to any other country aside from Ghana.



“The party is determined to field parliamen­tary candidates for all the 275 constituencies in the country for the 2024 general election and is on course with its preparations towards the elections.



“We call on Ghanaians to vote for the LPG to form the next government in 2025 to imple­ment its human-centered, industrialisation and sound economic policies and programmes for the country which will transform the economy to create jobs and wealth for the people.



“We admonish the youth to have hope, trust and confidence in the party to help them con­solidate their future and not to feel disillusioned since the party was poised to win the next elec­tions so they should vote massively for the LPG in order to restore confidence in the economy,” the statement stressed.