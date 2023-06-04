LPG will win the Assin North by-election and it will shock Ghanaians - Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has begun his campaign in the Assin North Constituency ahead of the June 27 by-elections scheduled by the Electoral Commission.

Mr. Kofi Akpaloo is optimistic his party’s candidate will emerge as the elected Member of Parliament come June 27, 2023.



He emphasized that LPG will easily win the by-elections, shocking everyone.



”We are going to prove to Ghanaians that it cannot always be NPP and NDC, we are going to change the system, we are going to change the narrative, we are going to change the statoscope,” he said.



He urged Ghanaians to abandon the NDC and NPP in favour of LPG development.



He stated that it is extremely wrong for people to live in dusty environments, so when he becomes President in 2024, he will tile every road.

”LPG will contest and win the seat from the NDC and the NPP. This is not a joke. I’m serious. We have begun our campaign, and I am confident that we will win. You only know the NDC and the NPP. The LPG, on the other hand, will alter the narrative. We will alter the status quo. We are working hard to win the 2024 general elections. Assin North would be the first seat we would win as a party. We will easily win the seat,” he said.



Akpaloo stated that it was past time for Ghanaians to abandon their steadfast support for the NDC and NPP in favour of LPG, as the party possesses competent men and women capable of managing the country far better than the NDC and NPP.



He bemoaned the poor condition of some of the roads in the constituency, declaring that he would launch a serious campaign to repair all damaged roads in the country, particularly in the Assin North constituency.



Meanwhile, some deplorable roads in the constituency are being repaired barely 24 hours that the EC announced the date for the by-election.



Some roads within Assin Bereku, the district capital of Assin North, are currently being repaired.