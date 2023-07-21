La Abese Adonten divisional organizes reading festival to promote Ga Language

Basic pupils being taught how to read in the Ga Language

The Abese Adonten Divisional Council on July 1, 2023 organized a reading festival with the aim of promoting reading, especially books written in the Ga Language.

The event which took place at Nii Amoah We in La focused on retooling the heritage of the community through peace, unity, and community development.



The event highlighted on the importance of reading as participants were enlightened about the significance of reading with emphasis on the need to develop sustainable reading habits.



They were made aware of the role reading plays in academic progression, professional development, and overall quality of adult life in the 21st century.



About 200 learners and 50 teachers from 13 schools participated in the festival.



Participants were offered the opportunity to read a section of Ga language books written by Koi Larbie.

The initiative was aimed at encouraging a deeper understanding and appreciation of the local culture and language.



Raphael Mensah from Agbawe, La, presented a brief history of the La People. The session highlighted on the migration of the La People from Israel through North Africa, Nigeria, and finally settling in the Accra Plains, Ghana.



The historical account was aimed at deepening the participants' knowledge of their heritage.



On Afrimi Yam Festival, Alhaji Salim Anum Mensah Sowah enlightened the participants about the program of activities culminating in the annual Afrimi Yam Festival.



The festival he said celebrates the Abese people's history and their use of the War Deity, Afrimi, during numerous wars with their enemies.

He added that the session aimed to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the Abese Adonten community.



Nii Kwade Okropong I, the Chief of Abese Adonten, addressed the learners and emphasized the importance of developing a sustainable reading habit.



He further emphasized the phrase "Learn to Read, and Reading to Learn," highlighting reading as a critical competence for academic success, professional growth, and a fulfilling adult life.



As a contribution to promote reading and learning within the Abese Adonten geographical area and La Dadekotopon as a whole, the organizers presented



books to the participating schools.

These books were generously donated by Ghanaian publishers and writers, demonstrating their commitment to fostering a culture of reading and learning.



The Reading Festival which was organized by the Abese Adonten on July 1, 2023 was very successful.



The participating schools includes; Emmanuel Good News School, The Coming King Prep School, Vision Seed Academy, Seashell Modern Int. School, La Anteson R/C Prim/KG School and Saint Thomas International School.



Others included Namic International School, Bethel Hill Academy, La Wireless 6&7 Primary, La Wireless 3&4 Primary, La Bone Presby Primary “A”, La Bone Presby Primary “B” and La St. Paul's Anglican Primary School.