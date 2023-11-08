La Agbawɛ Supreme Council declares Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II as chief of Oyarifa

Chief of Oyarifa, Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II

The La Agbawɛ Divisional Council has declared that the newly installed chief for Oyarifa, Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II is the legitimate one.

Speaking to the media in an interview the La Agbawɛ Divisional Council Secretary, Nii Akporh Larsey stated that those rejecting the legitimacy of Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II have no basis whatsoever.



He added that those opposing the new Chief can seek redress on the matter with the Chief and Elders of La Agbawɛ Divisional Council.



The secretary said La Agbawɛ are the kingmakers for Oyarifa, Adenta, and Frafraha adding that Michael Mensah Kodia was duly installed as the chief of Oyarifa with the name Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II is duly installed.



Mr. Larsey further explained that whenever a chief is installed some negative issues come up but the public should not be surprised.



The Secretary also stated that if anybody has an issue they can speak to La Agbawɛ Council, the Oyarifa Elders for any differences to be solved.

“So I will want the public to know that the legitimate chief of Oyarifa in private life is Michael Mensah Kodia now Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II and no one else. There shouldn’t be any counter and if there is, the public should know that the legitimate chief is Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II.”



“People can say whatever they want but the truth is what I have told you. No one has the right to counter the new chief we have installed,” the La Agbawɛ Council Secretary stated.



He continued: “Oyarifa comes from La Agbawɛ so the La Agbawɛ Mantsɛ has the ultimate say over Oyarifa and they are aware. The beginning of the process for the new chief they were aware of everything.



The others are only disputing because of whatever differences they have. But that is not what is at stake now, what is at stake now is we have a legitimate chief of Oyarifa in the person of Nii Sowah Gbɔbilɔ Djata II.”