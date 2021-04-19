La Dadakotopon MP calls for calm after clash between the military and indigenes

The MP addressing he media

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Rita Odoley Sowah is urging calm among indigenes of La following a clash with some military personnel yesterday over disputed Kplɛtso land around Tsɛ Addo in the La Dadekotopon Municipality recently.

Thursday's clash left several indigenes as well as some media personnel with bruises as military personnel moved in to prevent them from getting access to the land.



The military High Command in a statement after the impasse explained that their men had to use reasonable force to ensure that some critical installations were not breached.



They further apologized to the affected persons, however the people of La are livid and have vowed to keep the pressure until their lands are released to them.



Jeffery Tetteh, spokesperson for the Coalition of La Youth despite the unpleasant turn of events on Thursday stressed that they would not relent in their quest to take back what rightfully belonged to them, however addressing the media on Friday, MP for the area, Rita Odoley Sowah appealed for calm among indigenes of La and called for negotiations and a proper dialogue to address the conflict between the indigenes and the military.

She also lamented that government had not dealt well with the people of La but reiterated that without peace, the matter could not be properly resolved.



"We need to peace to prevail in this area first before we continue to use proper channels to get what we want.



We do not encourage violence so let us all calm down and have patience, as we seek the attention of government in addressing this matter to our satisfaction," she added.