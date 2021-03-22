La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly members endorse MCE

Solomon Kotey Nikoi is the current Municipal Chief Executive of La Dade-Kotopon

Assemblymembers of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly have unanimously endorsed the retention of the current Municipal Chief Executive, Solomon Kotey Nikoi to continue with the good work at the Assembly.

The appeal was directed to the Presidency, which would soon be making appointments to the various Assemblies across the country.



The passionate appeal by the Assemblymembers was a surprise sprung on the Municipal Chief Executive during a General Assembly Meeting presided over by Emmanuel Nyarko Baah, because, it was not part of the agenda for the day.



Mr Baah in the midst of the proceedings halted deliberations and put the question on the floor which received overwhelming support from all the Assemblymembers, after which the Presiding Member quickly organized a press briefing to re-affirm their position on the matter.



Mr Baah, who is the Assemblyman for Kaajaanor Electoral Area said their endorsement was meant to convince the President to retain the MCE because apart from developing a good working relationship to accelerate development at a good pace, he was also a listening gentleman who has ears for all their challenges.



He said it would be strategic to continue with the cordial relationship existing between the Assemblymembers and the MCE in order to continue with the pace of development rather than having another person cultivate such a working relationship.

Mr Baah said, the Assembly in the midst of the current COVID 19 pandemic need to work very hard and must hit the ground running to restore hope and economic fortunes to the people," and in our case, we believe having our MCE continue with the good work unabated will create a big sense of relief to all of us".



Reacting to their overwhelming endorsement, Rev. Nikoi said he has been humbled by their support and that it was refreshing to know that the Assemblymembers have taken cognisance of the work they have jointly executed.



He said, his focus to improving the general sanitation, educational facilities to ensure quality teaching and learning and improving the general security of the Municipality would continue unabated if given the opportunity to continue with his stewardship.



Rev. Nikoi said another area which he would wish to pursue seriously as a matter of urgency was the revenue mobilization of the Assembly since any success story would move in tandem with the revenue mobilized.



He used the opportunity to thank the Assemblymembers for their support assuring them that, the agenda to promote a Participatory Preparation of Medium Term Development Plan together with the ongoing plans to improve the health care of the people and also create wealth within the Municipal would be prioritized.