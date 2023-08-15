La General Hospital: Project to begin in November under Agenda 111- Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

According to Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the La General Hospital has been incorporated into the government’s Agenda 111 project. The contractor is anticipated to start construction no later than November.

Following a meeting with the regional minister, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive for La Dade-Kotopon, highlighted that the abandoned La General Hospital reconstruction project is still a serious concern for locals in his area.



The government dismantled the hospital building two years ago to make room for a future renovation that would enhance local healthcare delivery, but no work has yet been done on the site.

Henry Quartey however informed the locals that despite the delays, he is committed to seeing the project through.



“On the issue of the La General Hospital, we have been following the matter and I know very well that a decision has been taken at Cabinet and Agenda 111 will move there soon to commence work. As to the time, I don’t know but let’s say that latest by November, the contractor should have moved to site,” Henry Quartey said in response to the delays.