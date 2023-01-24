La Leshie Mantse and Nii Odoitso Odoi Kwao family call on National Chief Imam

National Chief Imam, Nii La-Leshie, Nii Odoi Laryea, Benjamin Nii Tetteh Yemo with others

The La Leshie Mantse Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I and the Nii Odoitso Odoi Kwao family last Sunday paid a courtesy call on National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The visit was to formally introduce the La Leshie Mantse to the Chief Imam and ask for his support and blessings.



Nii Ofro Osro I pledged his readiness to work with the Chief Imam to enhance development in the Greater Accra community.



"As a chief of La Leshie I have many Muslims in my jurisdiction and I believe we can all work together to ensure peace and stability in La," he noted.



He called for a regular meeting between the two prestigious entities to foster development in Greater Accra and beyond.



Mr Mike Nii Odoi Laryea, the head of the Nii Odoitso Odoi Kwao families also took turn to thank the Chief Imam for being the embodiment of the dignity, religion and honesty in the region.

He praised the Chief Imam for his quality leadership in the Muslim community over the past decades.



The Chief Imam thanked them for the visit and expressed his readiness to work with all and sundry to enhance the cause of a greater Ghana.



Adding his voice, the Prince of the Ga state Mr Benjamin Nii Tetteh Yemo promised to galvanize the youth of the Ga state to support any project and cause of the Chief Imam.



He noted that the Chief Imam had been his role model since infancy and he emulates him in all his endeavours.