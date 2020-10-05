La Traditional Council receives portion of 60-acre land for developmental projects

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor

A ceremony has been performed to officially release 60 acres of land, which will be shared by the La Traditional Council, Ghana Aviation Authority and Lands Commission following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between them.

The land in question was leased to the British Colonial Administration in 1948 by the La Traditional Council for a period of 99 years.



However, the lease agreement is about to expire so the government of Ghana signed a MoU with the La Traditional Council, the original owners of the land, for the renewal of the lease agreement.



As part of the new lease agreement, the Government of Ghana signed the MoU with the La Traditional Council to cede portions of the land to it for developmental projects.



In addition, portion of the land was ceded to the Ghana Aviation Authority since it had permanent structures on that particular land while the Lands Commission would oversee the rest of land belonging to the state.



Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele (Kingmaker) and Supreme Head of Nmati Abonase, speaking in a media interview at the official handing-over ceremony held at La Wireless in the La Dadekotopon Municipality, on Monday, gave the assurance that, the traditional authorities would put the land to good use.

He indicated that the traditional authorities would engage in transparent transactions which would take the interest of the people into consideration.



"We're going to use parts of the land for developmental works in the town.There are rumours that the chiefs have entered into various arrangements and we have sold all the land and shared the money.



"We want to assure the people that we're not going to do anything untoward and any arrangements we enter into will be very transparent and the people will benefit... And so the chiefs are not going to hijack the land and use it for their own personal gains," Nii Koofeh emphasised.



The ceremony was witnessed by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Lands Commission, Mr Alex Quaynor and other government officials.

