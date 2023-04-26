La residents demonstrate over stalled hospital project

File photo

Residents from the La Dadekotopon constituency staged a protest demanding that the demolished La General Hospital be rebuilt.

According to residents, the planned new hospital has yet to begin construction two years after the facility was demolished.



They claim that they have been denied access to quality healthcare.



Residents holding several placards said access to immediate health care has been a major challenge for them.

They have demanded that the hospital be rebuilt as soon as possible.



Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, on her part, accused the Akufo-Addo administration of deceiving the people of La.



“I am very angry at the government, NPP, Nana Addo, and his Health Minister. They demolished the La General Hospital and promised the people of La Dade Kotopon that they will reconstruct it in two years. As we speak, when you go there nothing has happened.”