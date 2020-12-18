LaDMA holds screening exercise for Persons with Disabilities

The event saw over 200 PWDs screened for HIV, Hepatitis B, Breast Cancer among others

The La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) last week, organized a health screening exercise for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) as part of activities to mark the World Disability Day.

The event saw over 200 PWDs screened for HIV, Hepatitis B, Breast Cancer, Dental Care, Malaria as well as Cervical Cancer.



Speaking at the event, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for LaDMA, Mr Solomon Kotey Nikoi said it was important to provide healthcare for PWDs, hence the health screening exercise.



“We are committed to ensuring a very healthy municipality and the country at large and that must include PWDs. We are pleased to bring healthcare to their doorsteps,” he stated.



He added that the programme would be maintained and extended to benefit a larger number of people in subsequent years.



He advised the PWDs to make healthcare their priority especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and abide by all health protocols to stay strong and safe at all times.

On her part, Deputy Director, Nursing Service at LaDMA and a Public Health Nurse, Emma Afari Agamah commended PWDs for maintaining good health as most of them came out very healthy.



“It was interesting to note that, despite having such a huge number of persons screened, the infection rate was particularly low which serves as an indication that they really take good care of themselves,” she stated.



For example, she disclosed, there were no positives with Hepatitis B and only few malaria cases which was remarkable.



She urged them to continue living a healthy life as they look forward to much improvement in next year’s programme.



Social Welfare Officer at LaDMA, Ernestina Fati Pwamang added that the event was very successful and looking forward to extending it beyond the municipality in subsequent years.

She said, the country was doing well with regard to taking care of PWDs and government should invest more in that aspect.



Also speaking at the event, Chairman for Ghana Federation of the Disability Organization at LaDMA, Mr Anthony Adarkwa expressed gratitude to the assembly for organizing the programme which ensured the health statuses of the PWDs were known.



“It is difficult for some of us to attend hospitals as the conditions there are usually not friendly to us. So we took advantage of the LaDMA programme to seek healthcare and it was great,”he stated.



He urged other districts and municipalities to emulate the step taken by LaDMA and assist in providing convenient healthcare for PWDs.