Labi Siffre's ‘Something Inside So Strong’ makes way to Rawlings's funeral

Music they say is an expression of one’s emotions that also has the ability to ignite a powerful response.

Some composers, singers and writers of music often use the medium to inure positive emotions to dominate the experiences of people.



This feeling was brought to bear at former President Jerry John Rawlings’s funeral as a beautiful rendition of Labi Siffre's “Something Inside So Strong” made its way to the solemn event.



The rendition of the song, which was originally written and composed by Labi Siffre in 1987, was played by the Ghana Armed Forces Band and began when his four children - Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings - all donned in black outfits and accompanied by family members, solemnly followed the casket of their late father for internment.



The solemn footsteps that accompanied their late father’s remains seemed to have created a tense atmosphere among the audience.



This was probably due to the fact that their hero who once doubled as a father and leader to the nation will be dearly missed.



Number of times the song was played:

The beautiful rendition of the 1987 hit single by Labi Siffre was also sang by a Mass Choir which performed during the final funeral service of the former president on January 27, 2021 at the Black Star Square.



It is also the theme song for the official documentary snippets as shared by the official Twitter account from the Office of Jerry John Rawlings, @officeofJJR.



