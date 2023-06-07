Labour Commission orders Fair Wages to reinstate GBC staff allowances within 14 days

Some GBC staff at a presser

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has given the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) a 14-day ultimatum to reverse the blocked allowances of the staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

The order comes on the back of the restriction of some allowances by the FWSC, as the commission termed the token as undeserved.



Workers of GBC, however, argue that the rising cost of living makes them deserving of the allowance, which includes rent, housing, utility, vehicle maintenance, and transportation, among others. Hence, they have dragged the Fair Wages Commission to the Labour Commission.



In a meeting with the FWSC, GBC staff, and the Ministry of Employment on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the NLC declared the move by the Fair Wages Commission as unlawful.



After the meeting, the workers of GBC were hopeful that the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations would impress upon the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) to restore the allowances. They described the removal as a violation of natural justice.



"We also pray that you use your good offices to prevail upon the CAGD to restore the allowances because the removal is a violation of natural justice as spelled out in the 1992 Constitution. It is also a grievous offense under the Labour Law, Act 651," the workers appealed.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











ABJ/