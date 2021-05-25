Labour Commission to meet striking lab scientists, 2 others next week

The Laboratory Scientists have been on a sit-down strike for close to a week now

The National Labour Commission (NLC), is expected to meet the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, and the Health Ministry next week.

The meeting will seek to find an amicable solution to the stand-off over the posting of two haematologists to the laboratory service department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Authorities have resorted to other private laboratories to meet the needs of patients who require such services. Meanwhile, the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists has announced that the strike would be escalated nationwide from Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Association, Dennis Adu-Gyasi, said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting with members.



He said the Association is ready to meet the National Labour Commission at their request although they have not received an official invite from them.



However, Chairman of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Ernest Badu Boateng said by Thursday if nothing happens, they will take the issue up and escalate the industrial action on a national scale.