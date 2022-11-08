Labour Ministry, striking teachers to continue meeting over new GES Boss

NAGRAT is one of the three striking groups

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, and the Ministry of Education are expected to continue with the discussions on the on-going strike by the teacher unions today November 8, 2022.

Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-G) say they will call off their strike action when the government addresses their grievances.



The Unions on November 4, 2022, declared a nationwide strike over the failure of the government to meet the deadline to terminate the appointment of the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah.



Speaking to Starr News the General Secretary for GNAT, Thomas Musah stated that their meeting with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Ministry of Education Friday, November 4, 2022 ended inconclusively.



“We had a short discussion with them but we could not conclude, all things being equal on Monday we will continue. So that is where we are. Both parties are committed. We have laid all our cards on the table and certainly, they are going to examine the issues. Even though they also raised issues for us to look at.

“But we told them that, we have presented all our cards on the table so you will have to go and look at them. Then Monday let’s meet and deliberate on the issues then we take it up from there,” Mr. Musah stated.



He continued: “So we are hoping that on Monday all things being equal we should be able to make some kind of progress and build on what we have been able to start.”



The General Secretary stated that the strike is still in force until a time that the issues are resolved.



“Because this particular announcement came as far back as two weeks ago. But it was not heeded to and all that. So it was only at the 11th hour that we had a call from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations for us to come,” he added.