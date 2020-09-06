General News

Labour market highly competitive – Media General CEO to UPSA graduates

Beatrice Agyemang Abbey, Group CEO of Media General

Group CEO of Media General Beatrice Agyemang Abbey has advised graduating students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to aspire for excellence as they are entering the corporate world.

Ms Agyemang Abbey urged them not to allow the mediocrity and expectations of society to define them and their perspectives.



Speaking as the Guest Honour at the 12th congregation of the tertiary institution on Saturday, September 5, she noted the number of graduates being churned out in the country makes the labour market highly competitive, hence there should be no room for mediocrity.



“Graduating class of 2020, as you open the next chapter of your lives, I would urge you not to allow the mediocrity and expectations of society to define you and your perspectives.



“Discover your path as you work to perfect your craft and make your dreams come true. Stay focused and motivated, activate your creativity, challenge yourself, and remember that humility is a virtue.



“The number of new graduates is rising daily, making the labour market very competitive. Huge numbers of applicants are chasing very limited job opportunities. With my years of leadership experience, I would like to share with you three main lessons I’ve learned over the years to help you stand out from the crowd.

“There is a common misconception that creativity is a gift; something you either have or you don’t. However, this is not entirely true. Creativity is something you have to work at. It’s like a muscle you have to train. Upon frequent training of your mindset you will nurture the ability to perceive the world in new ways, find hidden patterns, and make meaningful connections to generate solutions for various organizations.



“During the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, smart and creative companies diversified their products to meet the growing demand at the time. Automobile giants ventured into the production of masks and ventilators to stay in business and at the same time solved the industrial need then. Smart alcohol manufacturing companies in Ghana also started the production of hand sanitizers, a product that experienced an astonishing rise in demand, a surge in price, yet was limited in supply.



“At a point, TV3 recorded about 35% of television viewership share, a record achieved in times of a global health crisis. We also capitalized on Zoom and other video conferencing apps to give you the best of television viewing experience and still kept our ratings very high. You need to be that creative and smart thinker with fresh ideas that easily catches on to make a mark. You must be conscious to capitalize on the first-mover advantage, and not to leave gaps to create opportunities for other new entrants to enter the market, otherwise you will later play catch up.



“This brings me to my second point on proactiveness and being solution-oriented. You must be in control and cause the unthinkable positives to happen, rather than just adjusting to situations that retard the progress of their organizations and firms. Such a mindset will help you minimize challenges by blocking all avenues available to competition to create dynamic strategies that will enable you to take command of your space and be that sought-after industry genius.



“Learn to defuse potential challenges before they evolve to become internal and external threats and problems for your business. Take ownership of your problems and have the inclination that you are the only antidote to them. Avoid the victim’s mentality and blame game which will prevent you from being proactive and productive. At the workplace, never feel victimized. Most frequently, you might be under the spotlight because your manager or supervisor might be challenging you to get the best out of you. Stand up to the task.”

She added: “My next point addresses the fact that the workplace environment is evolving as we move into the future. Artificial intelligence, robotics and new technologies are drastically changing the world and becoming the new normal. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), one in two jobs is likely to be significantly affected by automation in the next decade. What does this mean for us?



“The skills-set that workers need to develop in order to adapt to the changing times and new trends is constantly growing as automation is gradually set to replace human capital. Continuous self-development is crucial in managing this transition and in safeguarding intellectual resources. We need to develop relevant skills to keep abreast with the changing world in which we find ourselves. As graduates, you must occupy your thoughts with how to grow from average to exceptional. You may want to hang out in your comfort zone but bear in mind, real growth occurs when you risk failure and make greater efforts to succeed. Stretch yourselves to stay relevant!



“Before I take my seat, I would like to thank the Governing Council and Management of the UPSA for this invitation to motivate the graduating students as they set out to explore new possibilities. All the best in your endeavours.”

