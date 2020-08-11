Regional News

Labourer gets 10 years for having sex with minor

A 23-year-old labourer was on Monday sentenced to ten years imprisonment in hard labour after an Accra Circuit Court found him guilty on the charge of defilement.

Selorm Beke had earlier pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann however found him guilty for defiling a 14-year-old girl at Teshie in 2019, at the end of the trial.



Beke is said to have taken advantage of the victim after buying her beer to drink.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said, the complainant is the mother of the victim and both reside at Teshie, while Beke resides at Kotobabi near Spintex.



Prosecution said in September last year, the victim decided to go and witness the Teshie Street Carnival, which was taking place at the time.

Prosecution said the victim first went to her mother’s friend’s house where she and and a house help in the house went to purchase prepaid credit.



The Prosecution said on their way Beke approached them and eventually proposed to the victim and dispatched the victim’s friend.



Prosecution said Beke led the victim into a drinking spot and purchased beer for the victim.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim after drinking the beer became intoxicated and Beke sent her to his wooden kiosk, which served as his sleeping place at Kotobabi, near Spintex.



Prosecution said Beke had sex with the victim and in the morning gave her GHC20.00 for transport home.

He said the complainant who could not find the victim had earlier reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Nungua.



Prosecution said when the victim got home, she informed the complainant that it was Beke who lured her into his kiosk and had sex with her.



He said the complainant reported the victim’s ordeal to the DOVVSU where the complainant was issued with a medical report form to seek medical attention for the victim and a full report was submitted on the victim to the Police.

