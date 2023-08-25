Labourer in trouble for defiling 13-year-old girl at Oshiyie

File photo

Source: GNA

A labourer, accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl at Oshiyie in the Greater Accra Region has appeared before the Gender Based Violence Court at the Ghana Police Service’s headquarters, Accra.

Kingsford Kyeremeh, aged 22 years, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Kwabena Kodua Obiri Yeboah has admitted Kyeremeh to bail in the sum of GHC 30,000 with two sureties to reappear on September 7, 2023.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Tekpor said the complainant was a Pensioner and a father of the victim. Prosecution said the complainant and the accused person resided at Oshiyie, Accra.



Prosecution said the victim’s friend resided in the same house with Kyeremeh.



On February 22, 2023, Prosecution said at about 4:00pm, the victim returned from school and misbehaved towards her mother, who threatened to report her conduct to the complainant who had then travelled, to discipline her on his return.



Prosecution said the victim, out of fear, ran away from the house to her friend but she met his absence.

It said the accused therefore offered the victim a place to sleep for two days. Kyeremeh took advantage of the victim by having sex with her.



While searching for the victim, the complainant had information that the victim was living with the accused person.



When the complainant reached Kyeremeh’s house, he fled on seeing the complainant.



Prosecution said the complainant therefore brought the victim home and when she was quizzed, she told the complainant that the accused person had sex with her on the night of February 23, 2023.



A report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested.